CHICAGO (CBS) — Above average temperatures continue Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. The normal high for the day would be 52 degrees.
The trend continues into Monday with mid 70s and sunshine.
Tuesday brings partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 70s and showers and thunderstorms by later afternoon.
If the Chicago area stays in the 70s into Tuesday it will be the first time Chicago has seen seven consecutive days of 70 degree temperatures in November. There is a high chance to break records on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday brings it back to fall with seasonable temperatures in the low 50s.
Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 74
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. 60
Monday: Sunny and warm. 75