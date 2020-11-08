CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday released images of people wanted in connection with two specific incidents in the all-night looting spree that happened in and around the downtown area early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 10.
Police issued surveillance images of three suspects wanted in the looting of a store in the 400 block of West Madison Street in the West Loop Gate between 2 and 3 a.m. that morning. Police did not name the store.
Police also released several images of suspects wanted in the looting the UGG shoe store at 545 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. that morning.
The looting incidents happened in the Loop, the Magnificent Mile, Streeterville, River North, Lincoln Park, and the Clybourn Corridor, among other areas.
Anyone with information is asked to go to the Area Three Looting Task Force website or call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263. Tips can also be emailed to 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.