CHICAGO (CBS) — Our official high temperature is not yet established, but we did break the old record for Nov. 9 of 74 degrees.
The low for Monday night is 64, with mild and mostly cloudy conditions.
The record for Nov. 10 is 71 degrees and CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist expects we will break that as well. Expect strong, warm winds Tuesday out of the south and southwest that could gust 35-45 mph.
A powerful cold front will bring cool changes Wednesday. Showers will form just ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon.
We have a short window of possible thunderstorms – some strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a “Marginal” risk – a 1 on a scale 1 to 5.
Wind damage is the greatest threat with an isolated tornado possible. Right now, the timing for storms looks to be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but we will fine-tune that as the front gets closer on Tuesday.
The high for Wednesday is only 49.