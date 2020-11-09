DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Our official high temperature is not yet established, but we did break the old record for Nov. 9 of 74 degrees.

The low for Monday night is 64, with mild and mostly cloudy conditions.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The record for Nov. 10 is 71 degrees and CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist expects we will break that as well. Expect strong, warm winds Tuesday out of the south and southwest that could gust 35-45 mph.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A powerful cold front will bring cool changes Wednesday. Showers will form just ahead of the front Tuesday afternoon.

Severe Weather Outlook: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We have a short window of possible thunderstorms – some strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a “Marginal” risk – a 1 on a scale 1 to 5.

Wind damage is the greatest threat with an isolated tornado possible. Right now, the timing for storms looks to be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but we will fine-tune that as the front gets closer on Tuesday.

High Temperatures: 11.09/20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Wednesday is only 49.

2 p.m. Wednesday: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 11.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)