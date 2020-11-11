CHICAGO (CBS)– Teachers in Gary, Indiana schools will go back to full-time remote learning on Monday.
Students have been learning online, but teachers had been coming into the building three days a week to deliver the e-lessons.
Because of the coronavirus surge, the Gary Community School Cooperation buildings will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
