Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Teachers in Gary, Indiana schools will go back to full-time remote learning on Monday.

Students have been learning online, but teachers had been coming into the building three days a week to deliver the e-lessons.

Because of the coronavirus surge, the Gary Community School Cooperation buildings will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

