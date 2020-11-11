CHICAGO (CBS) —Indiana’s coronavirus cases continue to climb upward as the state reaches a new record for COVID-19.
Indiana reports another 5,156 new cases, topping the previous record of 5,007 new cases reported on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Public Health reports there were also 31 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is at 10.3%.
So far, more than 224,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Indiana has recorded 4,512 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state has tested more than a million people for the virus.
Illinois also set records for new cases and hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 12,657 new cases, and 5,042 coronavirus patients being treated in Illinois hospitals.
On Tuesday, Indiana reported a record 63 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,879 new cases, which is now the third-highest daily count on record.
According to state health department data, the statewide positivity rate has surged to 10% and hospitalizations are also at record numbers. There are 2,338 Hoosiers in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Just one month ago, it was 1,200.
The state’s daily death rate of 37 is also nearing the peak set back at the start of the pandemic in the spring. COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the state. If the daily count continues to rise, more people could die on a daily basis than heart disease and cancer, the two leading causes of death in the state.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 224,374
🔹 Total deaths: 4,512
🔹 Tests administered: 3,307,845
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/hMUa7s23cz
— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) November 11, 2020
