By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:arson, Fire, Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters helped people escape an arson at a high rise apartment building in Washington Park.

The fire broke out in the elevator of the building located at near 63rd Street and Michigan Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. According to Chicago police, an unknown offender used an incendiary device to start the fire, causing smoke damage.

Residents said the building started to fill with smoke and neighbors began knocking on doors.

No injuries were reported.

It is not clear who started the fire, but the arson unit is investigating.

