CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters helped people escape an arson at a high rise apartment building in Washington Park.
The fire broke out in the elevator of the building located at near 63rd Street and Michigan Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday. According to Chicago police, an unknown offender used an incendiary device to start the fire, causing smoke damage.
Residents said the building started to fill with smoke and neighbors began knocking on doors.
No injuries were reported.
It is not clear who started the fire, but the arson unit is investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- IDES Fraud Continues To Run Rampant, Frustrating People Who Were Scammed