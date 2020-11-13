CHICAGO (CBS)– Visiting Christmas around the world at the Museum of Science & Industry is a tradition for many Chicago families.
Like everything else, the tradition is going to be a little different this year.
The 45-foot tree along is one of the 40 trees on display from different countries. In order to visit, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The museum has hand sanitizer stations and requires a time ticket to enter.
