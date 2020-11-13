CHICAGO (CBS)– A judge and four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cook County Circuit Court, the Office of the Chief Judge announced.
Officials said the judge who tested positive works in the Bridgeview Courthouse. Two employees with coronavirus work for the Adult Probation Department, including one who works in the Bridgeview Courthouse and the other in the Skokie Courthouse.
Two employees with the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for the virus, along with four JTDC residents. There are a total of 68 staff members and 53 residents with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 155 employees working under the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 9 judges.
