(CBS/AP) — New quarterback Peyton Ramsey has led No. 23 Northwestern win to three straight wins and has the Wildcats back in contention for a Big Ten West title.
Now he faces his biggest — and perhaps most important — test yet. Purdue won its first two games before last week’s game was cancellation, a decision that puts No. 13 Wisconsin in potential jeopardy of being ineligible to play in the conference championship game.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭@Coach_McGarigle loves how his linebackers closed out the Nebraska win. #GoCats pic.twitter.com/MKm31OT6jU
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) November 13, 2020
If the Badgers don’t meet the six-game requirement, Saturday’s game in West Lafayette, Indiana, could hold the key to who plays in Indianapolis in December.
