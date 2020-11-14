PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — It has been a rough start for the Illini this season, with a 0-3 record in which they didn’t even have a lead for any of those first three games.
That would change, eventually, as they played Rutgers on Saturday.
Isaiah Williams got his first start at quarterback for the Illini. At third and 12, he had a long scramble for first down – in a record-setting day for Illinois quarterback rushing.
The Scarlet Knights’ Noah Vedral threw a big interception late in the fourth quarter, when Rutgers was at first-and-10 on Illinois’ 37-yard line.
was caught by Illinois’ by Nate Hobbs, and a long return set up the Illini for the winning play.
James McCourt made a 47-yard field goal after missing previous two field goal attempts in fourth quarter. He talked about getting the team’s first win of the season.
“There was definitely a lot of emotion in this win, because we know we’re a good team, and that’s the most frustrating part about losing the first few games,” he said. “Definitely a sense of relief; definitely a sense of like enjoyment, because we know that this team has a lot of potential. This win – I feel like there’s still a lot of football left for us.”
The Illini won 23-20.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City