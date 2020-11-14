Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — Conditions will deteriorate throughout the day Saturday as an approaching cold front brings showers and breezy conditions. A few thunderstorms are possible.

The front will come in Saturday night with rain, a thunderstorm and gusty winds.
Sunday could bring a leftover shower in the early morning. The day will be partly sunny and windy with gusts to 45 mph.
Forecast
Saturday: Clouds increasing. Showers and a thunderstorm. Breezy. 48°
Saturday night: Showers, a thunderstorm, breezy. Low of 42°
Sunday: Early morning shower. Windy with gusts to 45 mph. 47°

