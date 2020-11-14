Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Refuse Fascism, Trump Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers should look for possible street closures and demonstrators Saturday afternoon near Trump Tower.

The group Refuse Fascism will hold a rally at 1 p.m. at Wacker and Wabash.

The group says the nation must not allow the Trump-Pence administration to overturn the election results.

Refuse Fascism is holing rallies across the country.

