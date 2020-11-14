CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers should look for possible street closures and demonstrators Saturday afternoon near Trump Tower.
The group Refuse Fascism will hold a rally at 1 p.m. at Wacker and Wabash.
The group says the nation must not allow the Trump-Pence administration to overturn the election results.
Refuse Fascism is holing rallies across the country.
