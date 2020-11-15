Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Illinois, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 72 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 573,616, including 10,742 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hour period 84,831 tests were reported, bringing the total to 9,070,841.

As of Saturday night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 were in intensive care and 490 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 is 12.8%.

 

