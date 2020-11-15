CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 72 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 573,616, including 10,742 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24 hour period 84,831 tests were reported, bringing the total to 9,070,841.
As of Saturday night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 were in intensive care and 490 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 is 12.8%.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Sources: Former Police Supt. Eddie Johnson Pushed His Wife Away When She Tried To Stop Him From Burning Her Underwear
- Scammers Hustle Way Into 93-Year-Old Steger Woman’s House, But Her Son Is Watching It All On Camera
- Chicago’s Mayor Puts Out New COVID Stay At Home Advisory, More Restrictions Based On Case Surge Throughout The City