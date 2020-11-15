By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of an affordable three-row SUV. There are those SUVs that cram a third row in the back, not thinking that people actually have to sit in it. This is not one of those SUVs!
In fact, I don’t know how they do it, but the Chevy Traverse is a mid-sized SUV with a roomy, comfortable third row. They didn’t steal it from the second row either, which is also impressive. Then, behind the third row there is actually a lot of cargo space.
The Traverse also has Chevrolet’s latest infotainment system with high definition backup and 360 degree cameras.
The interior of the Traverse is impressive, and so is what’s under the hood. It’s a 310 horsepower 3.6 liter V6 with a 9-speed automatic transmission — a nice combo. If all wheel drive is what you want, it’s yours. And there is no skimping here on safety tech, including front collision mitigation.
The Chevy Traverse starts at $30,000.
If you’re looking for an SUV like the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride or Dodge Durango, take the Chevy Traverse for a test drive. And don’t forget to sit in the third row.
