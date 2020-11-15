HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — Saturday was a record day in Indiana with more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new reported deaths. In an effort to slow the spread in the state, new restrictions went into effect at midnight Sunday morning.
Officials in the Hoosier state say as of midnight large scale gatherings are no longer allowed. The new restrictions vary by county, but nearly every county in Indiana is reporting high COVID-19 positivity rates.
In Northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter counties are considered orange. This means gatherings can only have up to 50 people. If a county turns red, as is the case in Newton County, the cap is 25 people. Anything larger will need approval from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Carla Hanzi of Dynasty Banquets in Hammond said her business has to adjust.
“Weddings, quinceñeras, they had different church events that used to happen, big, 400 people. They had to move them to next year,” Hanzi said.
Unlike Illinois, Indiana does not have limits on indoor dining at restaurants; However, some restaurants have opted to pivot strictly to carryout.
The new restrictions, along with a mask mandate, are in place until at least Dec. 12.
