By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Howard Street, Paulina Street, Pellet gun, Rogers Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded during a fight in an alley in Rogers Park in broad daylight Sunday, several hours after another man was shot with a pellet gun a couple of blocks from the scene.

Around 10:35 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man got into a fight with another man in the in the alley behind the 1500 block of West Howard Street, police said.

Police said the assailant shot the man multiple times during the physical altercation.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition.

Hours earlier at 1:19 a.m., a 47-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street, about two blocks to the east of the later scene, when he heard shots and felt pain.

Police determined he had been shot in the back with a pellet gun. He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis in fair condition.

Area Three detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon. Police did not suggest the incidents were in any way related.

