Left In The Dark:Due To Lax Oversight, Tens Of Thousands Of Moments Not Captured On Chicago Police Body Cameras
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:BNSF, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, freight train, Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — A sport-utility vehicle hit a freight train in Western Springs Sunday afternoon, leaving the vehicle severely damaged but causing no injuries.

Western Springs police said they were called at 1:32 p.m. to the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe tracks at the Wolf Road crossing. Officers found an unoccupied 2016 Toyota SR5 that had sustained major damage on the tracks in the 800 block of Hillgrove Avenue, about 50 feet west of Wolf Road.

Before the officers arrived, a 37-year-old woman driver and a 38-year-old man passenger were traveling south on Wolf Road when their vehicle hit the second compartment of a westbound freight train, police said.

The man and woman both got out of the vehicle on their own and were not injured, but were still taken to AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange as a precaution.

The grade crossing was open late Sunday afternoon.

Also From CBS Chicago:

 