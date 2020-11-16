BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for a 4-year-old boy who was inside a running vehicle when it was stolen outside a Bridgeview gas station.

Liam Barbarasa was in the vehicle outside the 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road in Bridgeview when an unknown suspect stole it around 5:37 p.m., police said.

Police said Liam was left in the car as his dad ran into 7-Eleven for food. When Liam’s father came out, the car was gone.

Liam is white with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

He was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks, and no shoes.

The vehicle described as a blue 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license L 7 0 3 5 2 0 and a U.S. Marine Corps sticker in the back window.

Bridgeview police Cmdr. David Case said the vehicle had been last seen early in the 7 p.m. hour near Marquette Park on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

At a news conference with Case, Liam’s mother, Maria Barbarasa, said she would not look to have the auto thief charged or prosecuted if Liam were brought back safely.

Maria Barbarasa said Liam was playing with his sister just an hour earlier on toboggan sleds, and the 2-year-old sister was at home waiting for him Monday night.

She said Liam loves cars and trains and has a lot of energy, and loves to be outside.

“He’s a sweet, sweet boy. He’s very shy, so he’s scared of strangers; people he doesn’t know. So I’m praying, praying that he’s in the car, safe sleeping, and that I’ll see him very soon. I have no ill feelings. I know life is hard, and I really, really – whatever happened happened, I don’t care I just need my boy back,” Maria Barbarasa said. “I know you probably didn’t realize that he was in there, and that’s OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

