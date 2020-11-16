CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well. I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating,” Bustos tweeted.
Bustos continued: “Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician. All individuals that I had been in contact with have been notified.”
Bustos’ district covers much of western Illinois, including Galena, the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, and parts of Rockford and Peoria.
“Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing,” Bustos tweeted. “We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together.”
Bustos, 59, a four-term lawmaker, narrowly won reelection this month in her closely divided rural district, which she won by 24 percentage points two years ago.
Bustos had been up against Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
Last week, Bustos, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said she won’t seek that party leadership post again amid a disappointing performance for House Democrats during the election.
