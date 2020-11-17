CHICAGO (CBS)– A pickup truck rolled over after hitting a Chicago police SUV Tuesday morning.
Two officers were heading south on California Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, around 1:30 a.m., when their SUV was rear ended by the pickup truck. The truck rolled over, but the 22-year-old driver was not injured.
The officers are expected to recover.
