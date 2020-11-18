4 People Shot, 1 Killed Outside Store In LawndaleFour people were shot late Wednesday afternoon outside a store in Lawndale, and one of them was killed.

COVID-19 Causes Hospital Bed Shortage, But Temporary Care Facilities Have Been DismantledHealth officials are certainly sounding the alarm. But what happened to the four sites that were transformed into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals earlier this year at taxpayers' expense?

Coronavirus In Illinois: State Surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 Cases, 11,000 Deaths; Virus Now Third Leading Cause Of Death In IllinoisDespite the dip in new cases, Illinois surpassed two grim milestones on Wednesday, with more than 600,000 cases and more than 11,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Towing Without Telling: City Accused Of Towing Vehicles Without Proper Warning, And Now Taxpayers Could Be On The Hook For MillionsThe CBS 2 Investigators were the first to expose how the city towed and destroyed a woman's van with her wheelchair lift inside. The city claimed it was abandoned because it hadn't moved in seven days, and now, the city is accused of failing to warn people properly in these kinds of cases.