CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot late Wednesday afternoon outside a store in Lawndale, and one of them was killed.
Police said the shooting happened at Roosevelt Road and Whipple Street at 4:22 p.m.
Police said three people hopped out of a vehicle headed west on Roosevelt Road at a group standing on a corner, and then entered and exited the store.
Four people were later found to have been struck.
One man in his 20s was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the other three self-transported to other hospitals, the Fire Department said.
Police said one of the victims, a woman, died.
Dozens of evidence markers were set up at Brothers 5 Food & Liquor, 3009 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Further details were not immediately available.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu
- Thanks To A Simple Facebook Post, Pilsen Teen Not Only Finds Virtual Special Needs Program At Park District, But Also Gets To Star In Furniture Commercial
- U.S. Customs And Border Protection Seizes More Than $1.6 In Fake Money Headed To Joliet From Ukraine