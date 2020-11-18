CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mariano’s grocery store chain announced Wednesday that it is planning to hire 500 new employees for its 44 Illinois stores.
“Our Mariano’s stores continue to see robust demand, especially during the holiday season. We’re doing everything we can to safely and efficiently serve our customers through both our in-store and pickup and delivery offerings,” Amanda Puck, Mariano’s Director of Strategic Brand Development, said in a news release. “We need additional help across the board, both full and part-time; therefore, we’re reaching out to those in the community looking for employment opportunities. We’re looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities, and each other.”
Mariano’s noted that it offers employee discounts; medical, dental, and vision coverage; a flexible spending account; life insurance; 401(k) savings plans; tuition reimbursement; vacation; time off; and an employee assistance plan.
Anyone interested in applying should go through Mariano’s parent company Kroger at jobs.kroger.com.
