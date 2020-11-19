DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Advisory expires at 4 p.m., and winds will start to relax after dark.

It will be mild Thursday evening with temperatures in the upper 50s. One more mild day is in store for Friday, and then it’s back to the 40s this weekend.

A cold front passes Friday morning. With dry air in place, we only expect extra clouds along the front, not rain.

Winds become northwest through the day. Highs on Friday will range from the mid-50s to the north and lower 60s southern counties.

On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 44. On Sunday, expect showers and a high of 45.

