CHICAGO (CBS) — Former DePaul Blue Demons basketball star Paul Reed called it a dream come true to get drafted by the NBA.
Reed went No. 54 in the second round to the Philadelphia 76ers.
He watched the draft with family and friends and Florida.
Reed, the first DePaul player drafted by the NBA since 2007, said before the draft that hearing his name called would mean all the hard work was worth it.
For their first-round pick, the Bulls chose Patrick Williams of Florida State. They had the No. 4 pick.
The Bulls also had a second-round pick at No. 44, for which they selected Marko Simonovic, a Serbian player whom NBA.com reported Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas said would still be playing overseas for at least one more season.
