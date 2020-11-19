DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gary police, Rashad Cunningham

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Gary police officer who shot and killed Rashad Cunningham will not face charges.

Cunningham was shot while sitting in an SUV outside his Gary home in 2019 .

RELATED: Family Of Rashad Cunningham Sues Gary Police Officer, City Over Fatal Shooting; ‘My Son … Was Shot Down In Cold Blood’ | Family Angrily Demands Answers In Shooting By Gary Police That Left Rashad Cunningham Dead

Police claimed Cunningham pointed a gun at officers.

Lake County’s top prosecutor says a review of evidence shows Officer Isiah Price was acting in self defense and the deadly force was justified.

