CHICAGO (CBS) — The Gary police officer who shot and killed Rashad Cunningham will not face charges.
Cunningham was shot while sitting in an SUV outside his Gary home in 2019 .
RELATED: Family Of Rashad Cunningham Sues Gary Police Officer, City Over Fatal Shooting; ‘My Son … Was Shot Down In Cold Blood’ | Family Angrily Demands Answers In Shooting By Gary Police That Left Rashad Cunningham Dead
Police claimed Cunningham pointed a gun at officers.
Lake County’s top prosecutor says a review of evidence shows Officer Isiah Price was acting in self defense and the deadly force was justified.
