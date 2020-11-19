DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Governor Pritzker, IHSA, Winter Sports

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday, high school student athletes may learn more about the fate of winter sports during the pandemic.

The Illinois High School Association met Thursday morning, and plans to update parents with more direction on basketball practices and games.

On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker said all youth indoor sports should be put on hold. The IHSA suspended the few winter sports that were being played until further notice.

The association added sports like basketball and swimming will not start up again until the new year.

Also From CBS Chicago: