CHICAGO (CBS) — On Thursday, high school student athletes may learn more about the fate of winter sports during the pandemic.
The Illinois High School Association met Thursday morning, and plans to update parents with more direction on basketball practices and games.
On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker said all youth indoor sports should be put on hold. The IHSA suspended the few winter sports that were being played until further notice.
The association added sports like basketball and swimming will not start up again until the new year.
Update from #IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.
🔗Read below or here➡️https://t.co/qGzrbxFPCu pic.twitter.com/Biw8LTAJ7B
— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) November 18, 2020
