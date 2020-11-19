DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Chicago, Lake Michigan, rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) —Rescue divers go to dramatic lengths, jumping from a helicopter to reach a woman in Lake Michigan.

It happened just after 11:00 Thursday morning just south of 57th Street Beach. Rescuers eventually pulled the victim, a woman in her 20’s, to shore where paramedics started CPR.

She was transported to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition.

