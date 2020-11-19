CHICAGO (CBS) —Rescue divers go to dramatic lengths, jumping from a helicopter to reach a woman in Lake Michigan.
It happened just after 11:00 Thursday morning just south of 57th Street Beach. Rescuers eventually pulled the victim, a woman in her 20’s, to shore where paramedics started CPR.
She was transported to University of Chicago hospital in critical condition.
