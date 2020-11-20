By CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza
Hey Chicago, where were you and what were you doing 5 years ago today?
On November 20 and 21, 2015 we were buried in our first snow of the season. The giant winter storm left a 300-mile-wide path across the Midwest. Most of us were shoveling snow, building snowmen, or fighting a fierce snowball war like I was with my then 6-year-old son.
If you were anywhere in the greater Chicago area, snow was at the center of your life because this was also our biggest snowstorm of the 2015-2016 winter season.
The snow began falling Friday evening November 20 and ended on Saturday afternoon the 21.
It provided a shock to many of my us since just a few days earlier we were enjoying mild weather with highs in the 60s.
This remarkable storm was also the 2nd largest snowfall on record for Chicago in the month of November. Officially Chicago received 11.2″ at O’Hare International Airport. Over 16″ fell in the northern suburbs and 5.8″ fell at Midway Airport.
Thankfully, all those snow blowers will remain parked across Chicago today.
