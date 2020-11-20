DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — After highs in the 60s lately, we return to normal highs in the mid 40s this weekend.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a ridge of high pressure will sit to our north on Saturday blocking the system to our south.

(Credit: CBS)

We will however get the clouds from the system. It’s possible to see rain and snow showers into Sunday morning, but models keep trending south with this disturbance.

(Credit: CBS)

Overall, it’ll be a cloudy and cooler weekend with a light mix possible Sunday, especially for areas south of I-80.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36.

SATURDAY:  Cloudy. High 44.

SUNDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. High 43.

 

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist