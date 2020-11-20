CHICAGO (CBS) — After highs in the 60s lately, we return to normal highs in the mid 40s this weekend.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a ridge of high pressure will sit to our north on Saturday blocking the system to our south.
We will however get the clouds from the system. It’s possible to see rain and snow showers into Sunday morning, but models keep trending south with this disturbance.
Overall, it’ll be a cloudy and cooler weekend with a light mix possible Sunday, especially for areas south of I-80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36.
SATURDAY: Cloudy. High 44.
SUNDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. High 43.
