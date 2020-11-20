ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing from unincorporated Elk Grove Township has been found safe.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office said Valeria Abaca was reported missing after she was last seen leaving home sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office said she had been found safe.
