CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were shot were shot while standing on a sidewalk in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday morning, Chicago police say.
The mass shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Justine just after 2 a.m.
Three victims were being treated Saturday morning at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Four of those shot are women in their 30s. The victim is a 32-year-old man. No information had been released on the identity of the sixth person shot Saturday morning. All were in fair condition.
A neighbor who is a Marine veteran described hearing numerous shots outside his home. He said it was a “conversation with bullets.
“I came and I looked out the window, and I had to hide because it sounded like it was so close that it was going to bust through my window,” said Darryl Martin.
No one was in custody Saturday morning as Area Two detectives investigated.
