By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a great fall day for a test drive, and we are behind the wheel of a nameplate that’s been around for decades and has become an important model for large families and those who just want a ton of room. It’s the Chevy Suburban High Country, the top of the line trim level.
Let’s face it: this is a big vehicle. Whether you’re car pooling, Uber driving or just need a ton of cargo space, the cargo room in the back of the Suburban is insane.
Now let’s face it: A big reason why you buy the Chevrolet Suburban is for size. This one is configured to seat seven, but you can get it configured for three, three and three — a nine person vehicle.
The Chevy Suburban High Country has a 6.2 liter 420 horsepower engine that’s never lacking for power. IT’s got these gorgeous 22 inch wheels that look fantastic. It’s got a ride that borders on luxury, and it’s got a price tag starting around $70,000.
The Suburban starts around $50,000.
If you’re looking for a large SUV like the Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada or Cadillac Escalade, you ned to test drive the Chevy Suburban.
