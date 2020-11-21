CHICAGO (CBS) — A flight headed from Chicago to Cleveland was forced to return to O’Hare International Airport on Saturday afternoon, after the windscreen was damaged during takeoff.
An American Airlines spokesperson said American Eagle Flight 3408 “experienced a mechanical issue with the windscreen” shortly after taking off around 1:30 p.m.
The plane immediately turned around, landed safely, and returned to the gate. No injuries were reported.
Passengers boarded a different plane to fly to Cleveland, which landed about 2 hours and 15 minutes late.
