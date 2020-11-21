WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS) — Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. on Friday when officers were called for an active shooter situation at the mall, about 7 miles west of Milwaukee. Police say the incident happened near the Macy’s entrance on the northwest side of the mall.

Wauwatosa police said seven adults and one teenager were hospitalized after the incident. The police chief did not have information on the victims’ conditions just before 6 p.m. but said none had died.

“The perpetrator is ‘at-large’ at this time. There are approximately 75 police officers on scene at this time,” Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement.

Police only had a vague description, saying the shooter was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s and said any information that is currently out about the shooter’s identity is false.

Police said anyone seeking someone who was at the mall should go to the reunification site at the At Home store at 3201 N. Mayfair Rd.

Police urged the public to stay away from the mall as the investigation continues. The mall will be closed until further notice, they said.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

A woman who was inside Macy’s told me she heard gunshots. She was there with her mom. Both are okay. pic.twitter.com/fvK7g3ckli — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) November 20, 2020

A woman who was in the Macy’s department store at the mall when she heard eight to 12 shots told CBS 58 in Milwaukee she did not see the shooting, which she believed near the store’s interior entrance to the mall.

“It was very close to where we were standing,” she told CBS 58’s Brittany Lewis. “My mom and I just crouched down and ran.”

There are easily more than a dozen squads here, police outside of Macy’s entrance with long guns @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/9xWUpNgPi7 — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

CBS 58’s Cearron Bagenda reports dozens of police cars at the scene searching the area. Many of the police were outside Macy’s.

Here’s what it looks like here at Mayfair Mall, large police presence and K-9s are here too @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/UrktgcZODR — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) November 20, 2020

The Milwaukee medical examiner’s office said it had not been called to the mall.

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

In February, a 17-year-old was fatally shot by police at the mall, according to CBS 58. Police said the first shot came from the 17-year-old, officers gave commands and then an officer returned fire.

Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.