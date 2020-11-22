SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were injured late Sunday in a crash in Schaumburg.
At 5:09 p.m., Schaumburg police said they were called for a two-vehicle crash at Rodenburg and Irving Park roads.
One vehicle was turning west onto Irving Park Road from northbound Rodenburg Road, and was hit by another vehicle headed south on Rodenburg Road, police said.
All three occupants from the two cars were rushed to area hospitals. One was seriously injured, while two had non-life-threatening injuries.
