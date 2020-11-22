CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Friday shopping won’t be the same this year because of the pandemic, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it is an opportunity to support Black owned businesses.
The city has announced “Black Shop Friday.” The website was just a home page Sunday, but on Tuesday it will become a guide to more than 500 Black owned businesses in Chicago.
It isn’t. T-minus 3 days until #BlackShopFriday launches! Support your local small business for the holidays: https://t.co/009aRasUsR pic.twitter.com/qXe18UHcXo
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 21, 2020
The mayor encourages everyone to shop online or order food to go from Black owned business on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- With PlayStation 5 In High Demand, Oak Forest Brothers Learn Hard Way That Scammers Are Taking Advantage
- South Suburban Homeowners Have Seen Staggering Property Tax Bill Increases, Officials And Residents Want To Know Why
- Neighbors In Horror After 3 Hunting Dogs Take Over Block In Ashburn, Maul And Kill Shih Tzu