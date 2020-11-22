DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Black Friday, Black Shop Friday, Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Friday shopping won’t be the same this year because of the pandemic, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says it is an opportunity to support Black owned businesses.

The city has announced “Black Shop Friday.” The website was just a home page Sunday, but on Tuesday it will become a guide to more than 500 Black owned businesses in Chicago.

The mayor encourages everyone to shop online or order food to go from Black owned business on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Also From CBS Chicago: