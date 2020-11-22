CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 10,012 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional 76 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 656,298, including 11,506 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Over the last 24-hour period, the state report 92,437 tests for a total of 9,801,419.
As of Saturday night, 6,072 people were reportedly hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those 1,179 were in intensive care and 589 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests is 11.3%, down slightly from 11.5% on Saturday.
