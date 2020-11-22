CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a 7-year-old girl from South Shore.
Jiyah Meeks was last seen around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.
Jiyah is Black, standing 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
She was last seen wearing gray pajamas with “Queen” written on them, and no shoes on.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
