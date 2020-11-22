CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field early Sunday morning, Chicago police say.
The 35-year-old was traveling south on Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. when she sustained a graze wound to the back in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at 1900 South, police said.
She was dropped off at Saint Anthony’s Hospital but would not cooperate with police in identifying the vehicle she was traveling in or the driver of that vehicle.
She is in good condition.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.
