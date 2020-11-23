DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Fire Department, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 61-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old woman is hospitalized after a fire in West Englewood early Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department confirms.

Fire crews say it started around 12:45 a.m. near 63rd and Honore streets.

Lonnie McDowell, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The woman who survived is being treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to survive.

The Fire Department says seven other people living at the house are now homeless.

Following the fire, members of the Fire Department’s Public Education Division talked with people who live nearby and visited homes, giving out smoke detectors and fire safety literature.

Also From CBS Chicago: