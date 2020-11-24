CHICAGO (CBS)– An 11-year-old girl was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to police, the young girl was shot in the cheek while she was in the front bedroom of her home around 4:15 a.m. The house is located at 69th and Calumet.
The 11-year-old girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
It is not clear where the shots came from, but the girl’s father told police that he hear noises coming from the back unit of the building and a door had been knocked down.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story.
