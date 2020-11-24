CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was found dead late Tuesday morning, during a well-being check at his home in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, sources said.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said one of the officer’s loved ones had called police to conduct a well-being check at his home on the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue.

A CPD spokesperson would only confirm a 46-year-old man was found unresponsive at that location around 11:10 a.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer, whose name has not been released, was assigned to the third watch, or overnight shift, at the 3rd District, sources said.

A procession of dozens of squad cars escorted an ambulance carrying the body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon. We should get more information on what caused the death in the hours, perhaps days, ahead.

Sources also said the officer who died “had recently tested positive for a respiratory incident.” There has been no confirmation COVID-19 was the cause of death, but that’s one of many things the medical examiner’s office will review, as well as the potential for a heart attack. Sources said the officer was 6 feet tall and weighed 330 pounds.

An autopsy will determine if he had any antibodies for COVID-19, and if his death will be considered in the line of duty.

Police said there have been 1,452 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the department, with three officers passing away from the virus so far.

In April, Supt. David Brown said the death of an officer who passed away from coronavirus would be considered a line of duty death.

