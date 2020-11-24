CHICAGO (CBS) — The official police report from a domestic incident at former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson’s home in Bridgeport last month indicates his wife claimed he had “battered” her three previous times, but she never reported the incidents.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported earlier this month, police sources with knowledge of the investigation said former Supt. Johnson was burning his wife’s underwear on a bed inside their Bridgeport home on Oct. 23. We have been told he used an aerosol can to ignite the fire.

Police have confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. that night, there was a call for service regarding the incident in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place, and a victim refused medical attention. Sources said a third party called police over the “domestic incident.” Johnson’s wife, CPD Lt. Nakia Fenner, cooperated with investigators, but Johnson left the scene before officers arrived, at which point in time he was the named offender & therefore “wanted.” According to police sources, Johnson’s wife told responding officers that Johnson pushed her.

When CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked why Johnson, a domestic battery suspect, was allowed to simply leave the original scene of the investigation, a CPD spokesperson told him “no complaint filed.”

CBS 2 has obtained a copy of the police report filed that night through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report states, when officers arrived in response to a request for a well-being check, they spotted Johnson at the home, but he left during the investigation.

The report goes on to say Johnson’s wife told responding officers the ex-superintendent had “battered” her three other times but she never reported the incidents.

Sources also said the commander in charge of the scene at the time is the same commander who was in charge the night Johnson was found slumped over in his car one year ago.

A source said Johnson later turned himself in at the 9th District police station. However, police would not confirm that information. The day after the incident, Johnson told CBS 2 he and his wife “had a disagreement. We are fine.”

Johnson was fired as superintendent last December, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused him of lying to her and the public about what happened the night he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in October 2019, following a night of drinking with a member of his security detail.

That officer, Cynthia Donald, sued Johnson last month. Donald, who was Johnson’s personal driver, accused him of years of sexual assault and harassment.

Johnson has denied those claims.

Following an investigation of that night, a report from the Chicago Inspector General’s office last week revealed Donald was one of eight officers facing suspension for their roles in the incident.

Donald was suspended seven days for driving under the influence. Seven other officers were given various suspensions for a series of mistakes in investigating what happened, including failing to determine if Johnson was fit to drive after he was found passed out in his vehicle, after having consumed the equivalent of 10 drinks.

The call about the domestic incident happened just eight days after Donald’s lawsuit against Johnson.

