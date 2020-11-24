CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her service dog were found dead Tuesday after a fire in Edgewater.
The fire broke out Tuesday morning in the 5200 block of North Kenmore Avenue, police said.
Around 9:19 a.m., police found the 58-year-old woman unresponsive on the living room floor, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her service dog. The woman was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Linda Collins.
Police said the fire originated in the kitchen on the stove.
Other apartments nearby sustained water damage, police said.
There were no reports of other injuries or displacements.
