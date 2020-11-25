CHICAGO (CBS)– Wet conditions are already creating a lot of issues on the road.
Illinois State Police have reported four crashes, between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday, on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
In the first crash around 1:30 a.m., an SUV hit a wall at 63rd Street while driving in the express lanes. Just 15 minutes later the same incident happened with two more cars and one person was injured near 47th Street.
Two more cars spun out near 69th Street and 43rd Street. One of the cars involved ended up sideways on a ramp.
Drivers should remain cautious of the slick roads as rain continues Wednesday.
