CHICAGO (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 2 a high-ranking Chicago Fire Department official was denied boarding not one, but two flights at Midway International Airport.
As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday night, the Fire Department’s director of safety holds a high rank and is paid well. In recent years, he has taken home more than $230,000, according to city data and the Better Government Association.
But it was a recent trip to Midway that could have costly consequences for the official.
Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators the CFD official was denied boarding a flight earlier this month because he was too intoxicated and became disruptive when airline staff refused to let him board.
The director of safety was determined to get to Florida, so he left the airport and returned sometime later to Midway, according to sources.
This time, he was dropped off wearing his fire chief’s uniform. It is against department policy to wear the uniform when not on duty.
But even while donning that uniform, the department’s director of safety wasn’t allowed to board for the second time. Source said he was still intoxicated and once again disruptive. The outfit change didn’t work.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford released the following statement:
“The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) holds each of its employees to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism. This incident is currently under investigation by the Department’s Internal Affairs Division and if any wrongdoing is discovered, we will ensure that any and all individuals involved are held fully accountable by the appropriate discipline.”
