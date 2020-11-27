Just days before Thanksgiving, U.S. deaths due to coronavirus surpassed 250,000 — more than any other country in the world.
Nearly 12,000 of those lives lost were from Illinois. 3,000 of them were Chicagoans.
These are our neighbors. Our grocery store clerks. Our postal workers. Our nurses, our doctors. Grandparents. Veterans. Service workers. Bus drivers. Dispatchers. Police officers.
This is where we need your help:
CBSN is working on an end-of-year project to share the faces and names of the staggering number of people COVID-19 took away from us.
Because these aren’t just numbers, these are people. Help us tell their stories.