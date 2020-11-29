CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday night through Tuesday will bring accumulating snow to parts of the Chicago area. A lakeshore flood warning in Northwest Indiana and a lakeshore flood advisory in Chicago will be in effect late Sunday night until Tuesday morning.

A winter storm watch will also be in effect in LaPorte County. LaPorte County, Indiana, and St. Joseph and Berrien counties in Michigan, may see 3 to more than 6 inches. Lake effect snow may also bring some accumulation to the Cook County shore, especially in areas to the south on Monday.

Sunday will bring increasing clouds but above normal temperatures. A cold front at night will send temperatures to levels about 15 degrees colder for Monday.

Sunday night will bring lake effect snow in Indiana, and some snow showers will make it into Illinois, especially south of Chicago.

Monday will be cold with snow shower in Illinois and several inches of snow possible in parts of Northwest Indiana by Tuesday.

Sunday night to Tuesday the lakeshore flood warning will be in effect for LaPorte, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana. Waves up to 16 feet will be possible with the lake at a very high level.

Lake effect snow driven by strong winds gusting to 40 or 50 mph may bring 2 to 5 inches of snow locally from late Sunday night to Tuesday morning. This will drop visibility dramatically along 80/94 and the Indiana Toll Road at times.

A gale warning for lake waters off Chicago will be in effect Sunday night through Monday. Waves in the open waters of Lake Michigan may be 8 to 13 feet with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Forecast

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High 49.

Sunday night: Breezy. Low 31. Lake effect snow in NW Indiana and lakeshore flood warning.

Monday: Snow showers near the lake in Illinois. Lake effect snow driven by strong winds in NW Indiana will be accompanied by lakeshore flooding. High 36