CHICAGO (CBS)– Lake effect snow and high waves on Lake Michigan are the cause for advisories Monday morning.
There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Cook County, and a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Northwest Indiana.
Monday is going to be a breezy day with lake-effect snow mainly in NW Indiana, with less than an inch accumulation through the city.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lake (IN), Porter and Jasper counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for La Porte County.
High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s this week.