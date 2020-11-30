DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Lakeshore Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)– Lake effect snow and high waves on Lake Michigan are the cause for advisories Monday morning.

There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Cook County, and a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Northwest Indiana.

Monday is going to be a breezy day with lake-effect snow mainly in NW Indiana, with less than an inch accumulation through the city.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Lake (IN), Porter and Jasper counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for La Porte County.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and mid 40s this week.