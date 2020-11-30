Emergencies don’t stop, even during a pandemic. Our volunteers continue to carry on the mission of the Red Cross as they give comfort to those affected by disasters big and small, including home fires.
Every day, #RedCross volunteers provide support to members of the military, veterans and their families. Because of the generosity of blood donors, the Red Cross is able to provide lifesaving blood to patients in need.
There are many ways YOU can also give hope in times of need. Sign up as a volunteer at redcross.org/volunteer or roll up your sleeve to donate blood at redcrossblood.org.